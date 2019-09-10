For five years, Margrethe Vestager was the scourge of Silicon Valley, levying billions of dollars in fines and initiating investigations against Google, Apple and Facebook for violating antitrust laws and harming consumers.

As the European Union's competition commissioner, she, and her army of lawyers, became heroes to many critics of Big Tech, even as they were loathed in some corporate offices, and in the White House.

"She hates the United States," President Donald Trump said, "perhaps worse than any person I've ever met."

On Tuesday, Vestager assumed more power than ever, expanding her portfolio to become the equivalent of the

