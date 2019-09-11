EDITORIAL

Spring is now locked and loaded for those in the market for a mortgage.

The major banks, thanks to a healthy investor appetite for their bonds, now have the ammunition to fight an interest rate war at a time when rates are already at historic lows.

In July, acting on the earlier indicators of continued low interest rates, Westpac launched a five-year medium-term bond, notionally seeking $100 million but catering for potential oversubscriptions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Investor demand was such that Westpac ended up raising $900m - nine times the original amount sought - and at an interest rate of 2.22 per

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.