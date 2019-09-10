Apple introduced the iPhone 11 and iPhone11 Pro at its product launch event in Cupertino, California overnight.

"It's become so essential to people all over the world," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

"It's made a profound impact on our daily lives."

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Retina display and powerful new camera capabilities, including a wide-angle lens for capturing more of the scene around you.

The new model features the fastest chip of any smartphone, and a powerful new battery that lasts an hour longer than the iPhoneXR.

Meanwhile the Pro model gives users four extra hours of battery life per day.

The iPhone 11 comes in several new colours including green, yellow and purple.

It is priced at a competitive US$699 (NZ$1088).

The September 10 (US time) launch date could mean the new iPhone model will be in-store as soon as Friday, September 20.

Apple also set launch dates for its original video offering, Apple TV+, and its game subscription service as the tech giant ramped up efforts to reduce its dependence on the iPhone.

The TV+ service will launch November 1 in more than 100 countries at $4.99 per month and will include a "powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries." Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children's programs in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

"With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of video.

Apple said customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get the first year of the service for free.

The company's online gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, will launch next week, offering exclusive titles for mobile and desktop users.

The new service, which will also cost $4.99 per month, will include more than 100 game titles made for Apple devices.

"You can't find these games on any other mobile platform or subscription service, no games service ever launched as many games, and we can't wait for you to play all of that," product manager Ann Thai told the Apple media event in Cupertino, California.

Apple managed to grow its overall revenues, albeit by a modest one per cent, to US$53.8 billion, even as iPhone revenues plunged nearly 12 per cent in the April-June period.

The company delivered strong growth from digital content and services that include its Apple Pay and Apple Music, along with wearables and accessories like the Apple Watch and Air Pods.

Analysts warn that Apple still faces challenges as rivals chip away at the smartphone market, in which the iPhone's share is less than 12 per cent.

As the iPhone maker refines its handsets, other makers are pushing into new areas such as 5G devices and folding smartphones.

About a third of the 900 million iPhone users around the world are in an upgrade "window", meaning a strong potential for handset sales, according to Ives.

International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast that this will remain a challenging year for iPhone sales, mostly due to a mature market and lack of handsets tailored for budding 5G telecom networks.

IDC expected Apple to hit the market with 5G iPhones next year, and have an edge due to a better understanding of the market.

China accounts for about 17 per cent of Apple sales overall, and has tremendous room for growth, according to Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

The trade war between the US and China has complicated Apple's effort to gain ground in that market, where gains by local titan Huawei have come partly at the California-based company's expense.

