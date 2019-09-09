In the fall of 2017, when The New York Times and other media began reporting on widespread sexual harassment and assault by powerful male entertainment figures, many people were heartened. The conventional wisdom was that bringing the issue to light and punishing those responsible would have a deterrent effect. Leanne Atwater, a management professor at the University of Houston, had a different response. "Most of the reaction to #MeToo was celebratory; it assumed women were really going to benefit," she says. But she and her research colleagues were skeptical. "We said, 'We aren't sure this is going to go as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In Practice: People are trying to figure out how to respond

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.