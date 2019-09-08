New Zealand exporters face increasing trade barriers and the US is the worst offender when it comes to imposing them, says a British academic who visited New Zealand last week.

Globally this year has been the worst in at least a decade for the implementation of trade distorting polices.

So far this year 710 trade distortions have been implemented worldwide, according to new research by Simon Evenett, a British Professor of International Trade and Economic Development, based at University of St Gallen in Switzerland.

"In no other year by early September has so much protectionism been documented," Evenett says.

