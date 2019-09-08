A company owned by a property investment coach who oversaw a complicated bid-rigging syndicate designed to limit competition and secure cheap homes is set to pay a $400,000 fine for illegal price fixing.

Ron Hoy Fong is a Justice of the Peace and Queen's Service Medal holder who boasts of owning more than 30 investment properties and describes himself as a "super investor".

But his company Ronovation Ltd has agreed to pay a $400,000 financial settlement after admitting it breached the Commerce Act through cartel activity.

The Commerce Commission launched an investigation into Fong's company after the Weekend Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ANTI-COMPETATIVE