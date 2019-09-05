Sky has merged all of its contents teams under Tex Teixeira.

Teixeira was made director of sport through an internal promotion in February, in one of new chief executive Martin Stewart's first moves after taking control.

This week, the high-flying executive, who arrived at Sky from SuperSport in South Africa, saw his brief was expanded to director of sport, broadcasting and entertainment.

"Former entertainment head Travis Dunbar is still with us an insider says. "He's in a new role as strategic content advisor, advising on our supply deals and strategic partnerships. He has a specific brief around our original programming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.