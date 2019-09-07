Auckland Night Markets directors say they founded the business to give Aucklanders an "international street food dining experience".

But with a growing number of customers getting used to having their dinners delivered to their doorsteps by the likes of Uber Eats and Panda, the night markets will be launching their own app and delivery service.

So instead of queuing for food at the night market stalls, customers can order their dinner from up to 150 night market vendors and have the food delivered.

Prawn and pork dumplings is one of the offerings at the Auckland Nigh Markets. Photo / File.
Prawn and pork dumplings is one of the offerings at the Auckland Nigh Markets. Photo / File.

The first night market was opened in 2010 at Pakuranga, but has since expanded to seven locations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.