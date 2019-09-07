COMMENT:

New Zealanders would rather talk about drugs and politics before they dare broach the big taboo of money. That's why Money Week 2019 is all about better korero.

Talking about money is such a loaded conversation for couples, whānau and even friends. Yet it's one we need to get over.

Preliminary research, which will be updated for the launch of Money Week tomorrow, shows that only 50 per cent of Kiwis who have a partner had ever talked about credit cards with them. Even fewer discussed budgeting, debt, mortgages and planning for retirement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The two figures from this research

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.