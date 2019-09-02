Professor Andrew Jarosz of Mississippi State University and colleagues served vodka-cranberry cocktails to 20 male subjects until their blood alcohol levels neared legal intoxication and then gave each a series of word association problems to solve. Not only did those who imbibed give more correct answers than a sober control group performing the same task, but they also arrived at solutions more quickly. The conclusion: Drunk people are better at creative problem-solving.

Q: Professor Jarosz, defend your research.

A: You often hear of great writers, artists and composers who claim that alcohol enhanced their creativity, or people who say their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.