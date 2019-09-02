Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co, part-owned by Fonterra, has reported another financial loss as the Kiwi dairy giant tries to sell its stake.

Fonterra is actively trying to sell down its 18.8 per cent shareholding after recording more than $430 million of write-downs and investment losses on the Shenzhen-listed business.

This morning, the Herald reported that the Financial Markets Authority was seeking information over concerns about Fonterra's shock asset writedowns, financial statements and alleged inconsistent valuation methods for the carrying values of Beingmate, and China Farms, another failed Fonterra investment.

Beingmate, a Chinese infant food manufacturer, reported a loss

