BNZ's internet banking is working again after an outage prevented access to customers for about two hours this afternoon.

A BNZ customer contacted the Herald saying he wasn't able to make online transactions and was concerned about missing a payment deadline. Both personal banking and business banking systems were affected.

A BNZ spokeswoman said the bank had since resolved the issue.

"This afternoon from approximately 12.20pm to 2.15pm we experienced an outage that affected our internet banking. The outage is now resolved and customers are able to log in and access our banking services."

ATM and card transactions were unaffected, she added.

BNZ posted an apology on its Facebook page along with an update confirming all internet banking channels had been restored.

"So sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience," the bank said.