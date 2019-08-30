President Donald Trump's economic advisers do not see a recession on the horizon, but they worry that gloomy news reports and a drumbeat of recession warnings could turn fear of one into reality.

In an interview Thursday, the acting chairman of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, Tomas Philipson, said reporters who have fixated on possible signs of a recession in bond markets this month appeared "to want people to lose jobs" and "become not economically self-sufficient."

"As an American," Philipson said, "you should not want a recession, no matter your political views."

Trump's escalating trade war is the reason economists,

