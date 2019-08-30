COMMENT:

Can we shop our way through an economic downturn?

After cutting rates to a record low this month, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr called on consumers to spend more and businesses to invest more.

Based on two key confidence surveys released this week, only consumers were listening.

The ANZ Business Outlook survey on Thursday was ugly.

Both business' confidence in the general outlook and confidence in their own prospects fell to lows last seen in the global financial crisis.

Investment and hiring intentions now look grim for a number of sectors including construction and agriculture.

But today's ANZ-Roy

