COMMENT:

New Zealanders need to build investment strategies for the future, with the environment likely to be one of the biggest areas to dominate our markets and how they will perform in years to come.

I love capital markets - they are how we are able to express our views of what the future may hold.

On almost any theme or idea, we get to invest capital based on how we perceive the risk of things staying the same or changing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whether that's electric vehicle adoption, the future of media and information, medical marijuana, plant-based protein or interest rates. Capital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.