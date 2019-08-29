On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A key measure for a2 Milk — its ebitda to sales margin — came to 31.7 per cent in the year but supporting slides pointed to that figure dropping to 28 per cent for the year ahead, which caught the market by surprise.
Analysts said companies generally were showing more sensitivity to global pressures and were more inclined to be influenced by global macro trends rather than micro trends.
Earnings generally came ahead of consensus earnings expectations but there were more negative "outlook" statements than positive ones.
Harbour Asset's Solly said retirement village operators delivered better results than many had expected.
"The power generators were solid with a number noting increased investment potential, which may slow future dividend growth but sustain long-term earnings," he said.
Real estate stocks also delivered solid results, with fundamentals continuing to support dividends, he said.
Milford senior analyst Frances Sweetman said company earnings were in line with expectations while outlook statements were subdued, particularly in the more cyclical stocks such as Freightways, Fletcher Building, Steel and Tube and Air New Zealand.
"In the building sector, the risks seem to be skewed to the downside in that we are at peak construction volumes while business confidence has really dropped away."
In tourism Air NZ and Auckland International Airport are calling out softer growth.
"If you put all that together, the outlook for the New Zealand economy is one of continued gradual slowing of economic growth," Sweetman said.