COMMENT

Phil Goff calls John Tamihere's proposal to sell Ports of Auckland "bizarre" because the Government is reviewing its future. Actually a sale of the company (not the site) is about the only one of Tamihere's headline policies that makes perfect sense.

The port of Napier was partially privatised this month. The Port of Tauranga has been in joint council and private ownership for decades and it is one of the strongest performers on the sharemarket.

Northport at Marsden Point, where some in the Government want the port of Auckland to go, is half owned by Port of Tauranga, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.