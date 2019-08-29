The Port of Tauranga is considering shrinking a planned new container vessel berth by 175m but the reason is financial prudence, not nervousness about growth prospects.

The port company (PoT), which this week cracked the $100 million annual net profit mark and was moved up into "A" credit rating territory by Standard & Poor's, plans to make a new berth by extending up to 385m to the south of the existing Sulphur Point wharves, but has told market analysts it is more likely to be 210m.

Craigs Investment Partners senior research analyst Mohandeep Singh said the signal shouldn't be taken

