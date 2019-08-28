Richlister and Ryman Healthcare co-founder John Ryder is expanding a new national chain of retirement villages in a business which plans to buy further land for a new $160 million project.

Christchurch-headquartered Qestral Corporation, whose shareholders include Ryder along with Simon and Jeremy O'Dowd and private equity firm Direct Capital, today announced it intended to buy land for a $160 million retirement village at Halswell in Christchurch.

That adds to projects in Northland, Hamilton, Nelson and Burwood in Christchurch.

"Christchurch-based retirement village developer and operator, Qestral Corporation, is buying 12 hectares of land in Halswell, between Milns and Sparks Roads, to develop a new retirement village called Banbury Park," a statement said.

Ryder formed Ryman with Kevin Hickman many years ago and their surnames were merged to invent the company name.

Qestral said it planned 200 independent and serviced villas, 60 rest home and hospital suites, 20 suites for dementia care and 40 serviced apartments at Halswell.

The company, whicg was founded in 2012, already owns Alpine View Village in Burwood and is developing the Burlington Village in Redwood.

O'Dowd indicated the retirement village market was changing, hence Qestral's expansion: "Increasing government funding constraints are leading to elderly people looking at extra services in the private village market. Qestral is making a mark in the city, providing excellent and well-run care facilities, and creating vibrant communities with loads of activities."

John Ryder, planning a new $160m project. Photo / supplied

Other members of the Qestral board are Kerry Mason, Wendy Fleming who is the honorary vice president of Alzheimers International, Direct Capital chief executive Ross George and lawyer John Strowger.

The directors are major shareholders, along with leading private equity fund manager Direct Capital, the statement said.