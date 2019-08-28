COMMENT:

What is it about the debate about public debt levels that produces such bone-headed posturing?

Here we are in New Zealand with one of the lowest levels of net government debt in the developed world, with public infrastructure deficits staring us in the face.

Add to these factors the likelihood that the US-China trade war and other growth-stifling economic nationalism may yet induce recession in some parts of the world, if not necessarily in New Zealand.

We can be sure that if world growth slows, so will ours, offset by the fact that New Zealand will continue to look

