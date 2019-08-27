Researchers are trying to develop options to lithium-ion and other batteries in a quest for quick bursts of power and extended energy storage.

Living in a world with smartphones, laptops and cars powered by batteries means putting up with two things: waiting for a depleted battery to charge and charging it more frequently when its once-long life inevitably shortens.

That's why the battery's cousin, the supercapacitor, is still in the game, even though batteries dominate electricity storage.

"There are circumstances where you don't need a lot of energy, but you need a very quick surge of power," said Daniel Schwartz,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.