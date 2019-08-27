Cabinet minister Shane Jones has asked Treasury for an opinion on the "robustness" of Fonterra's past financial reports following the shock forecasted writedown of $800 million-plus of asset values.

The Associate Minister of State-owned Enterprises, Regional Economic Development Minister and Associate Finance Minister has also asked major Fonterra shareholder Landcorp, a Crown-owned business, to advise if it sees "any problems" with Fonterra's financial reporting.

Landcorp is Fonterra's second largest shareholder.

"We will get Treasury and Landcorp to establish for the SOE ministers whether there are things that we should be more alert to, whether there are any problems," Jones said.

