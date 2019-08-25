The reporting season resumes this week with utilities set to be the main theme.

The country's biggest power generator, Meridian Energy, is set to report tomorrow, as is telecommunication lines company Chorus.

Retirement village operator Metlifecare and express package company Freightways are also due to report. Tourism Holdings reports on Tuesday.

The campervan company has already said it now expects to comfortably exceed the top end of its guidance range for net profit after tax for the year of $25-$27m.

The previous year's net profit of $62.4m was bolstered by a $24.3m one-off gain.

Carpet company Cavalier also reports its result on Tuesday.

The company has advised that it plans to write down or impair the value of goodwill and various plant and equipment by as much as $9 million as it prepares to shift its strategic direction.

The Port of Tauranga, New Zealand's largest port, reports on Wednesday.

The company said at its half-year result that it expected its earnings to be at the upper end of the previous guidance of $96 to $101m, up from last year's record net profit of $94.3m.

Genesis Energy, which has the Huntly Power Station, is also due to report.

The company said in April that it expected an outcome towards the lower end of its previously stated of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and financial instruments (ebitdaf) of $360 million to $375 million. Last year's ebitdaf came to $361m.

NZ King Salmon reports on Thursday. The company has forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation amortisation (Ebitda) of between $25 and $28.5 million, which would compare with last year's Ebitda of $26.2m.