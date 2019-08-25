On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
So in the broader picture - and the one that offers some hope for the country's immediate economic outlook - a2 remains on a strong growth path.
We can rest assured that demand for quality dairy protein remains strong in key markets like China.
Liam Dann talks to Duncan Bridgeman about reported results on the NZX from Fletcher, A2 Milk and Spark. Video / Michael Craig
It was relief to see Fletcher Building back in black this year. Finally clear of woes around underbidding on big construction jobs, and having written down some bad investments, its core business appears in relatively good shape.
Net profit for the year ended June was $164 million, compared with loss of $190m a year earlier.
Crucially, revenue for continuing operations was up reflecting a construction sector that's still running near capacity, even if forecasts are for a slowdown.
Growth in tourist numbers into New Zealand has also peaked but solid results for both Auckland International Airport and Air New Zealand were a reminder we're still benefiting from the sector's strength.
Auckland Airport saw 4.4 per cent lift in its underlying profit and another record year for traveller numbers.
Air NZ's result was weaker, largely on higher fuel costs, but it still delivered solid pre-tax earnings of $374 million.
Finally, a surprisingly strong result for Spark offered reassurance that the consumer end of the economy is still buoyant.
Spark reported a 12.1 per cent increase in net profit to $409m for the 12 months to June 30.
What next? This is another busy week for results. The two offering the best economic barometer will likely be Port of Tauranga (Wednesday) and Freightways (this morning).
And what does all this tell us. Well, it should be no surprise that companies are being cautious in their forecasts. There is no shortage of gloomy indicators as the trade war bites and interest rates head for zero.
Globally the recession risk is rising.
But the solid round of local results should be a reminder not to confuse the risk of recession with real thing.