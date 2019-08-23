Tensions in Hong Kong are prompting some New Zealanders living there to consider returning home, say Auckland real estate agents.

Peter Thompson, managing director of the city's largest agency network Barfoot & Thompson, said political protests and instability meant both Kiwis and some Hong Kong citizens were being drawn to this country.

Some were considering shifting back permanently, he said.

"There were big changes when China reclaimed Hong Kong [in 1997] and some of the people who moved here, then went back to Hong Kong after a time, are now considering moving back [to New Zealand] again," Thompson said.

