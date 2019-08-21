Humans help train artificial intelligence, so someone may be listening to what you tell Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa. Here's what to do if you have a problem with that.

Many of us ask the digital companions in our homes, whether it's Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri or Google Assistant, to handle innocuous tasks like setting a timer and playing music.

What most of us may not realise is that in some instances, there might be a person listening in, too.

In two separate reports in The Guardian and Bloomberg News, whistleblowers recently said they had listened in on Siri recordings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

How to curtail Alexa data shared with Amazon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How to delete your Apple Siri recordings

How to protect your privacy on Google Home