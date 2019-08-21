COMMENT

The big news is the Commerce Commission has found that the major oil companies may have been ripping us off at the petrol pumps. They have been using loyalty schemes, occasional discounting, sundry competitions and giveaways to disguise the fact that they actually hate competing directly on price.

This is exactly as Economics 101 would predict. The oil companies operate in a market structure called an oligopoly. This market is characterised by a few large sellers; high barriers to entry for new firms; and a high degree of market power for the firms. Firms in an oligopoly generally make

