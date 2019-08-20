COMMENT:

Alan Bollard has a reputation for being cool under pressure but also one of not suffering fools gladly.

He is highly experienced when it comes to dealing with top politicians — prime ministers and Cabinet ministers — and understands how to navigate the (at times) shallow shoals of politics.

But he has also played outside the policy realm and is well connected into the senior New Zealand business community.

Bollard will need all of those qualities as he takes up the helm as the inaugural chair of the high-powered New Zealand Infrastructure Commission board.

The former top public servant

