COMMENT:

Just imagine that the Australian Government approaches the New Zealand Government with an offer to pay this country $100 billion to take 1 million of its people and resettle them here.

Why? Because Australia has been savagely affected by climate change.

It can't provide enough water and food for its citizens. It is in the grip of extreme droughts, heatwaves and fires caused by climate change. Not to mention rising sea levels affecting coastal cities. The $100b would be paid over a 10-year period.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What would New Zealand do?

This question is unlikely to create a problem for Jacinda

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.