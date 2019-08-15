Sky is expanding its reach into the global rugby market with the acquisition of what it says is the the largest online rugby network in the world, Dublin-based sports streaming servcie RugbyPass, for US$40 million ($62 million) in a cash and share deal.

RugbyPass is currently owned by US-based RugbyPass Investors LLC, majority owned by private investment company Cooper and Company.

The US$40m is made up of US$10m cash and issuance of new Sky shares of US$20m at completion, and the remaining US$10m payable in cash during an agreed earn out period.

RugbyPass will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sky.

The pay TV operator said RugbyPass is the premier online destination for global rugby fans, offering a live streaming rugby service across Asia, Australia and Europe, along with a wide array of original video content, news, analysis, stats and a world-first rugby player and team rankings system, the RugbyPass Index.

Sky chief cxecutive Martin Stewart said RugbyPass's media channels reach over 40 million people a month.

RugbyPass is growing quickly, and as the rights-holder for SANZAAR in 62 countries across Asia and Europe, it has an "impressive" following of rugby fans.

He sad Sky's ambitions around growth were heavily focused on digital services and broadening our reach.

"We launched our new Sky Sport Now app on Wednesday, designed for New Zealand sport fans who want to access all 12 of the Sky Sport channels online," he said in a statement.

The acquisition would extend Sky's reach beyond New Zealand borders and would open up significant opportunities for Sky and its partners.

RugbyPass chief executive Tim Martin said RugbyPass was created as a market disruptor to help bring rugby to a younger, internet savvy audience on a global scale.

"Rugby is a growth sport globally and we estimate there are 120 million rugby fans around the world, many of them in developing rugby markets where rugby is a secondary sport and access to content can be difficult," he said.