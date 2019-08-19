COMMENT

A woman who billed herself as a health and safety advisor at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) took to LinkedIn last week to promote a 5G conspiracy site.

Last Tuesday, Pat Copp posted a link to a site that alleged there was secret 5G testing in Russia in 1972. Without citing any evidence, the site says the military experiments on human and animals caused "severe medical and neurological problems," including immune system "dysfunction" and damaged respiratory systems, after as little as 15 hours.

It also says, again with no documentation, that the 5G (fifth-generation) mobile

