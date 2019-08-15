Correction: The headline on this article in today's print edition mistakenly said ANZ instead of AMP. Our apologies for the error and the confusion caused.

Potential buyers are said to be lining up for a tilt at AMP's New Zealand Wealth business.

The dual-listed financial services company announced it would "explore options" to divest the New Zealand business last week.

It came on the back a net loss of A$2.3 billion for its half year to June 30 after writing down the goodwill in its wealth management and AMP life businesses.

AMP reported an underlying net profit of $309

