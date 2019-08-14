Thousands of businesses have yet to file payday information to the Inland Revenue Department more than four months after a change to the system.

From April 1 all employers were required to file employee pay details to the IRD within two days of a person being paid - a shift from the previous monthly employer schedule which typically saw them file the information on the 20th of the month after payment.

The change was made to make it easier for the IRD to ensure payments are accurate and to enable automatic tax refunds.

Before it was introduced the change attracted

