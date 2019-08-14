Fonterra is shaping up to replace its Kiwi tech services provider with one of two India-based outsourcers, an industry insider tells the Herald.

The dairy co-operative has been using NZ's Datacom and the multinational DXC for information technology services.

Both have been "shown the door", the source says.

Instead, Fonterra has settled on two India-based offshoring specialists as the finalists for a new "all-of-IT" outsourcing contract: Tata Consulting Services and HCL (Hindustan Computers Limited).

"I am sure their shareholders will be very impressed that this move will take even more jobs from the NZ IT sector," the source says. "It

