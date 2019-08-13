Australian cricketer Steve Smith isn't just enjoying a stellar career on the field.

The former Australian captain has netted a fortune thanks to an investment made four years ago, The Australian Financial Review revealed.

According to AFR, Steve Smith invested A$100,000 ($104,820) in the largely unknown Aussie mattress startup Koala in 2015 for a 10 per cent stake in the company.

His stake today is now estimated to be worth A$12.18 million, while Koala has gone on to be valued at A$150m.

Smith's stake in Koala reportedly pushes his net worth up to A$31m. Amazingly, AFR believes Smith has earnt more from his investment in Koala than he has from cricket altogether.