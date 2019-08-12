Stock exchange operator NZX's first-half net profit jumped 46 per cent but only because losses from since sold businesses dragged down the previous first-half result, although it is predicting a better full-year result.

Operating earnings from continuing operations rose 4.3 per cent and NZX says it is gaining traction with a number of growth initiatives.

These include a 73.5 per cent rise to $7.7 billion in capital raised across NZX's equity, debt and funds markets in the six months and a 15.1 per cent increase in the number of trades on NZX, although the value of those trades fell 9.7 per cent to $18.4b and led to a 17.3 per cent fall in secondary market revenue.

Net profit for the six months ended June rose to $6.4m from $4.4m in the same period last year, which included $2.5m in losses from the sold businesses. Excluding those losses, the net result was down 7.2 per cent.

NZX will pay a 3 cents per share first-half dividend, the same as last year, and the dividend reinvestment plan will apply, offering a 1 per cent discount. The record date is Aug. 30 and the payment date Sept. 13.

Directors are guiding for full-year operating earnings of $28-31m, subject to market outcomes, particularly the number of initial public offerings, secondary capital raisings and equity and derivatives trading volumes.

Operating earnings in calendar 2019 from continuing operations were $27.3m.

Shares of Napier Port will begin trading on NZX later this month after a $234m capital raising.

It was the second IPO this year (following Cannasouth) after a more than two-year drought since the May 2017 listing of Oceania Healthcare.

NZX says "the company is aware of other potential listings," although that has long been the stock exchange operator's plaintive refrain.

New listings on NZX in 2018 numbered just two, neither of them IPOs – QEX Logistics' compliance listing and PaySauce's backdoor listing through the shell of Energy Mad.

And 2017 wasn't much better with Oceania Healthcare's $200m float in May that year and TIL Logistics Group's backdoor listing in December.

NZX's total revenue fell 1.2 per cent to $32.9m in the latest half year.

It says changes made in October last year to its trading and pricing structure to facilitate increased trading automation should deliver growth over time but that, and periodic re-weightings of NZX-listed stocks in large global indices, contributed to the fall in revenue in the latest first half.

On the positive side, on-market trading reached a record 61.1 per cent of total market value traded in the month of June.

The company's data and insights revenue rose 13.9 per cent to $6.3m with royalties from terminals rising 5.6 per cent and subscription and licence revenue growing 22.9 per cent.

Dairy derivatives trading volume rose 27.5 per cent, making it the fastest growing dairy derivatives globally.

A new extended-hours trading session aimed at capturing additional volume from Asia and Europe led to more than 50 per cent of trades now taking place in that session.

NZX's funds under management, including Smartshares Exchange-Traded Funds, SuperLife Superannuation and KiwiSaver funds, grew 19.4 per cent to $3.5b with member numbers up 10.1 per cent. Net cash inflows rose 8.1 per cent to $174.4m.

Operating revenue from funds management net of fund expenses rose 17.7 per cent, resulting in a 27.4 per cent rise in operating earnings.

NZX says its wealth technologies business continues to focus on winning new customers and that funds under administration rose 86.4 percent to $2.1 per cent.