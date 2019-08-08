COMMENT:

This is a story about the allocation of $6.4 billion of public money and a Green Party that wants to cover up why particular decisions were made. It underlines that the Official Information Act (OIA) is broken.

The scandal concerns a Wellington transport package announced in May by Transport Minister Phil Twyford, he of KiwiBuild fame.

Contradicting the Wellington City Council, the Greater Wellington Regional Council and the NZ Transport Agency that had worked together on the plan for some years, Twyford's package delayed a new Mt Victoria tunnel until the 2030s.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Instead, the money would be allocated in

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.