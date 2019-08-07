The Taranaki-based maker of a skin cancer detection app is attempting to raise $1.2 million through a crowdfunded equity campaign.

The raise, through Equatise, values the three-year-old startup at $4.3m. The minimum investment is a small-investor-friendly $231.

Co-founder Hayden Laird - a one-time solicitor with corporate law shop Russell McVeagh - pitches Firstcheck as an easy, affordable service that puts skin cancer detection in the hands of everyday people.

How does it work? You download Firstcheck from Apple or Google's app store, then take a photo of a suspect mole then send it to your choice of one of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.