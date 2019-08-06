On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
KiwiBank economists are also picking the Reserve Bank will be forced to take the OCR below one per cent.
"We now put a move to one per cent as an 80-90 per cent certainty, in November," said chief economist Jarrod Kerr. "And we put a move to 75bps as a 60-70 per cent probability, in early 2020. The probability of a move to 50bps is not insignificant at 20-30 per cent."
Domestically, the forward indicators of growth had weakened, he said.
Both Kerr and Zollner noted the historic nature of the strong (3.9 per cent) unemployment number for the June quarter.
"The cost pressure firms complain of, is not being passed on," Kerr said. "That's a sign of weakness. Business confidence remains in the doldrums and is impacting growth. What we need is a significant lift in fiscal stimulus. What we're getting is a significant cut in monetary policy."
ASB economists have also addressed the possibility of much deeper cuts in their latest outlook.
"Our core view is that the OCR will plateau at one per cent in November after another 25bp cut. However, we still see the balance of risks to the global and domestic outlook skewed to the downside and there is the risk that the OCR is cut earlier and the OCR trough is deeper," ASB wrote.
How low could the OCR go?
"The OCR could potentially move below zero per cent and there is scope for the RBNZ to adopt unconventional monetary policies, but they may be of limited impact and carry risks," ASB said.
"When push comes to shove, we believe that the OCR could go as low as 0.5 per cent."