Kiwis are set to cash in after McDonald's confirmed they're giving away 50,000 free cheeseburgers for one day only.

On Tuesday from 9am, the deal will be available for customers at all participating restaurants around the country until 50,000 burgers are handed over.

McDonald's NZ Director of Marketing Jo Mitchell says they wanted to give back to their loyal customers.

"We're all about sharing the love here at McDonald's New Zealand and know that Kiwis love the legendary cheeseburger," she said.

"So we thought we'd give people what they want to satisfy those cravings."

The free cheeseburger is only available to those who have downloaded the McDonald's app and sign in to claim the deal.

The deal lasts until midnight tomorrow.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told the Herald more than 600,000 Kiwis have downloaded the app.

The move comes just days after fuel company BP gave away free petrol for an hour.