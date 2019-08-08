Raymond Thompson dutifully paid his accidental death insurance for 17 years, but when he broke his hip and died four weeks later, "screaming in pain", there was no pay-out to his family.

The 91-year-old Napier man's death on April 26 wasn't an accident, according to BNZ Insurances.

Compounding his family's sense of injustice, the Accident Compensation Corporation paid out $6219 in financial support for Thompson's funeral after judging it a death from an injury.

The cause of Thompson's death in BNZ's opinion "was a result of natural causes" - or rather pneumonia caught following one of his numerous hospital stays

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.