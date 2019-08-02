A Facebook event host has urged Kiwis to boycott paying their rent in a bid to hit back at "slumlords" (landlords).

The event encourages Kiwis around the country to withhold their rent payments on August 28, saying "the landlord can't evict everyone".

More than 800 people have committed to the boycott, with a further 5300 Kiwis showing interest in the protest.

The event has interested more than 5000 Kiwis. Photo / Facebook

As of July 1, it was mandatory for rental properties to have floor and ceiling insulation - if it was practical to do so. Landlords who did not get their properties insulated could face a fine of up to $4000, which was paid to their tenants.

Advertisement

So far, more than 100 angry tenants have taken their landlords to court for not installing insulation in the first month since new rules came into force.

Tenancy Services had received 1271 calls seeking advice about insulation. Another 68 emails had been received regarding potential breaches of the law.

But the planned protest has been hit with criticism online with a number of Kiwis picking holes in the plan.

"Well we are just gonna take your bond then kick you out," one landlord responded.

Another wrote: "So everyone pisses off landlords and loses a week's rent from their bond that isn't going to change s***."

When asked about the motives behind the boycott, the event creator declined to comment.

Despite the boycott attracting thousands of Kiwis, the Information, Education, Housing and Tenancy Services has warned against the idea, saying many renters could find themselves in a sticky situation with landlords.

A spokesperson for Information, Education, Housing and Tenancy Services said some renters could find themselves out on the street.

"Tenants who do not pay rent on time will be breaching the Residential Tenancies Act and their landlord may choose to make an application to the Tenancy Tribunal," they said.

"If a tenant owes 21 days of rent or more, their landlord may ask for termination of the tenancy.

"Tenants' bonds are lodged with Tenancy Services and landlords are not able to directly access bonds. The Tenancy Tribunal may order that a portion of bond is paid to a landlord in a situation involving unpaid rent."

Tenants who are having issues with there landlords are being advised not to strike, but instead sort a resolution or head to the Tenancy Tribunal.

"If tenants are experiencing any issues with their rental property, including difficulties with paying rent, we recommend contacting your landlord in the first instance to discuss your situation and reach a solution. Information about self-resolution is available at tenancy.govt.nz.