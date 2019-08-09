On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Many of the cases that we've taken do come from those inspections," she said.
"For resource reasons, nothing israndom - we tend to identify on an annual basis where we might check retailers and then follow up as appropriate."
Follow-ups could simply be compliance advice or warning letters, however, the most egregious cases, lead to prosecution, Horrocks said.
All children's toys have a product safety standard they must meet to ensure they are safe enough for children aged up to 3 years.
The tests are designed to simulate a child playing with a toy, to assess the products' compliance with the standard. Potential choking hazards and breakable objects or parts are of the most concern.
"We have a small tube that enables us to test if something will fall through the throat of an under-3 years, that helps identify choking hazards," Horrocks said.
"There's also the breakability, a toy might be bigger than [choking size] but come apart very easily."
In July 2017, 123 Mart was found guilty in the Auckland District Court on 17 charges under the Fair Trading Act for supplying unsafe toys. It was handed down the single largest penalty of all 16 Commission prosecutions, being fined $337,000.