Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the increasing numbers of highly wealthy people, and the problem of how to tax them. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The number of super-rich in New Zealand has increased by 75 per cent in the past five years.

That means 350 people here are worth more than $50 million.

But with these very rich people comes problems with how we make sure everyone pays their fair share of tax.

Some of those individuals are currently in disputes

