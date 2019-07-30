When former Corrections Department boss Ray Smith moved to the top role at the Ministry for Primary Industries he was seen as a new broom. In nine months, Smith has refreshed strategy setting new goals around prosperity, sustainability, protection and visible leadership: 53 agreed actions are putting "meat on the bones." Smith sat down with Fran O'Sullivan at MPI's Wellington HQ to talk about his focus.

Herald: You said we should talk once you had your feet under the desk for at least six months at MPI. Give us an update?

Ray Smith:

People said to me "what's it like

