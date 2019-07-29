Personal details of Sephora's online customers in eight markets have been leaked.

In an email sent to the French cosmetics giant's online users in New Zealand, Australia and Southeast Asia yesterday, the retailer said a data breach that affected "some customers" had resulted in personal information "exposed to unauthorised third parties".

The data breach compromised the online users' name, date of birth, gender, email address, encrypted password and their beauty preferences.

Sephora said no credit card information was accessed.

Advertisement

The email sent to Sephora online users.

The breach also affected users in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Hong Kong.

"Please be reassured that no credit card information was accessed, and we have no reason to believe that any personal data has been misused," the retailer said in the email sent to staff.

"We are sorry for any concern or inconvenience this may cause you. As a precaution, we have cancelled all existing passwords for customer accounts and have thoroughly reviewed our security systems."

Sephora said it would offer a personal data monitoring service through a third-party provider to its customers affected by the data breach at no cost.

The service, from Esperi

The Herald has contacted Sephora for comment.

Sephora has been operating an online store in New Zealand for three years.

A spokesman for Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said Sephora had informed his office about the breach.

A revamp of the Privacy Act, currently working its way through Parliament, will make data breach disclosure mandatory.