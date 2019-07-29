Key Points:

    • New centre opens in stages from current third-quarter
    • 88,150sq m indoor floorspace in vastly expanded mall
    • Farmers, Countdown and Event Cinemas leased space
    • Lego, Zimmermann, Camilla also expected

    New Zealand's biggest retail redevelopment the $790 million Newmarket Westfield is due to open its first shops in the next few weeks and today a new video is out explaining the 230-store 8.8ha project.

    ASX-listed Scentre Group has made Newmarket Behind the Design featuring New Zealand architect Ken Crosson speaking to Will Drew, responsible for the building design.

    The five-minute 58-second video shows the installation of the

    Advertisement
    Advertise with NZME.

    Related articles: