Fiordland plans to be the most innovative firm in its sector writes Tim McCready.

Better known in New Zealand as the crayfish, the New Zealand rock lobster are found throughout coastal areas of New Zealand. Unlike many subtropical or tropical lobsters which have very soft flesh, the cold-water New Zealand lobster has flesh that is sweet and firm, making it suitable for serving in a variety of ways. It also looks like a red dragon — a symbol of prosperity and luck in China.

Fiordland Lobster Company is New Zealand's largest exporter of live rock lobster — sending about 950

Related articles:

Technology to target consumers

Traceability and supply chain

Fiordland Lobster