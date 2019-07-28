The New Zealand Law Awards is an annual spectacle for some, and celebration to many. Nominations for the whopping 28 categories closed this month. I can imagine it's one of the worst and most tireless times of the year for marketing and business development executives across the country.

Of course I see the benefit of what often is an entire evening of drinking chardonnay and eating small portioned dishes - and on a school night, no less. If you're more of a cheeseburger, fries and cosmopolitan sort of person, alas, no stiff drinks are ever on the menu, but perhaps