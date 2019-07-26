Auckland Council trawled real estate listings and sent warnings to agents after an investigation exposed the widespread marketing of illegal garage conversions as bedrooms.

The council received more than 40 complaints about so-called "utility rooms" - garages that have been lined and carpeted to look like habitable spaces - following the Weekend Herald report.

It will now run an education campaign to ensure both homeowners and agents are aware of the requirements around creating extra bedroom, kitchen and bathroom spaces and the "potential consequences" - the most serious being prosecution.

"Clearly there is a large amount of

